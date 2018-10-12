CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman has been charged with two felonies for a hit-and-run in August, when she sideswiped another vehicle and struck a man riding a stand-up lawnmower in the University Village neighborhood.

Anlondria Gissendanner, of the South Shore neighborhood, has been charged with two felony counts of failure to report an accident, and two misdemeanor counts of driving without insurance.

Police said Gissendanner was arrested Wednesday afternoon, after she was identified as the driver responsible for a hit-and-run near Roosevelt and Halsted on Aug. 30.

Gissendanner allegedly was driving a black Ford Crown Victoria south on Halsted, when she sideswiped a 2016 Dodge, and then struck a 60-year-old man on a stand-up lawnmower. Police said she fled the scene.

The 24-year-old woman driving the Dodge and the man on the lawnmower were taken to hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Court information for Gissendanner was not immediately available Friday morning.