Chicago (CBS) — Pullman residents have repeatedly complained about how their stretch of Normal Avenue between 124th and 125th Streets is riddled with potholes and patch jobs.

Rolanda Harris said virtually every street around her block is fixed, but hers is bumpy, uneven and rough.

“Other streets are getting repavement done,” Harris said. “I’ve been calling the alderman’s office to see if our street is on the list.”

Cornelius Mack said this pavement has ruined two of his car’s tires so far. He said his pleas for help have gone unanswered.

“The alderman just says ‘I’m going to send somebody out there’ but they never do,” Mack said.

Anthony Williams said this problem isn’t new.

“It’s been like this for a long time … years” Williams said.

CBS 2 reached out to 34th Ward Alderman Carrie Austin for answers. She said she gets $1.3 million for capital projects like roads every year and that residents need to submit a petition.

“$1.3 million only goes so far,” Austin said. “A lot of streets are bad.”

The street Austin lives on and Harris’ street are visibly different.

“I pay my taxes,” Harris said. “I expect that my street is taken care of.”

After CBS 2’s inquiries, Alderman Austin said this block of Normal Avenue is now on the list to be resurfaced in 2019.