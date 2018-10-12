CHICAGO (CBS) — Three days ago, Chicago had near-record heat, with a summer-like high of 85; today, parts of the city and suburbs are already seeing snowflakes. Welcome to October in the Midwest.

Temperatures dropped to as low as 36 degrees overnight at O’Hare International Airport, with the first frost advisories and freeze warnings of the season for the Chicago area.

Don’t be surprised if a few wet flakes mix in with sprinkles this afternoon ⁦@cbschicago⁩ Temps are running 20 degrees below average today. pic.twitter.com/UFeIPjKnAP — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) October 12, 2018

Early Friday afternoon, a mix or rain and snow was falling across parts of northern and central Illinois, with a few flakes reported in downtown Chicago, and steady flurries falling in Odell, about 80 miles southwest of the city.

There also have been reports of snow in LaSalle, Peru, Streator, Ransom, and other towns along I-55 southwest of Chicago.

This was sent to me from my wife in Ransom pic.twitter.com/pDS1EMe3pp — Matt Shinnick (@matt_shinnick) October 12, 2018

In Pontiac, about 90 miles southwest of the city, visibility at the local airport was down to about 3/4 mile early Friday afternoon, with a temperature just above freezing.