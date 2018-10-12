CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 goes exploring inside a great pyramid.

The journey only went 50 miles north of Chicago to suburban Wadsworth. The town’s iconic landmark was gutted by a massive fire over the summer.

But this weekend visitors are being welcomed back.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has the story from Wadsworth as the people with the pyramid are making plans to rebuild.

The golden pyramid is basically gutted on the inside. In spite of that owners are inviting the public for a fall festival that’ll have a band, refreshments and other activities outside the pyramid.

People will not be allowed inside because of the damage, but CBS 2 cameras got a glimpse of what the fire did to the massive structure.

“The pyramid does have an energy field,” said Yolanda Fierro of Onan’s Gold Pyramid. “People when they come here they feel that energy.”

Like its inspiration, the great pyramids of Giza.

Wadsworth’s gold pyramid house, both inside and out, is really a shadow of its former self.

“People believe that this helps them. That the energy from the pyramid helps,” said Fierro.

But sitting at the end of a row of syphinxs and surrounded by a moat, some say its power remains.

“The higher you go up in that house the stronger that energy field is,” Fierro said.

A July fire gutted the structure that was part Egyptian museum and part home to owner Jim Onan.

“The bigger the pyramid, the more energy he felt,” she said.

Many Egyptian artifacts once housed in glass cases miraculously survived and are now in storage. Though the rubble has been cleared away, it’s likely the building is a complete loss.

“We are still in the idea phase of rebuilding,” said Fierro.

Yolanda Fierro works for the Onan family which sells the mineral rich water from the aquifer beneath. She said because of all its power, the site would be the perfect spot for a holistic healing center or a wedding venue.

“That’s where we don’t know which way to go,” she said. “How do you rebuild a pyramid? The power of the pyramid can do a lot of different things and that’s what’s keeping us going,” said Fierro.

Whatever happens to the pyramid, it won’t be repurposed as a home. Laws have changed since the 1970s and when the pyramid was first built, it would sit too low on a floodplain. The height is fine for a commercial building.