Chicago (CBS) — A woman was charged in an alleged straw-purchasing scheme in which handguns were bought in Indiana on behalf of a convicted felon in Chicago.

Monica Navejar, 31, allegedly purchased the guns from licensed dealers in Indiana on behalf of a convicted felon in Chicago, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Navejar falsely certified she was the actual buyer knowing the felon was prohibited from legally purchasing firearms on his own.

According to the indictment, Navejar made three handgun purchases in 2015 and 2017 in Hammond, Ind., Gary, Ind. and East Chicago, Ind. The felon allegedly identified which firearms he want wanted and gave Navejar the purchase money. He accompanied Navejar when one of the purchases was made.

Navejar is charged with one count of conspiracy to knowingly make false statements and knowingly dispose of a firearm to a convicted felon and one count of knowingly disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon. The conspiracy charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison, while the second charge is punishable by up to ten years.

Navejar’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 16.