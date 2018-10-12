CHICAGO (CBS) — A resident priest of a Wicker Park church has been charged with sexually assaulting two women, and attacking a 17-year-old girl.

Rev. Rigoberto Gamez, 52, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual abuse, and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to Chicago police. He was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

The Chicago Tribune reports the charges involve a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago lists Gamez as associate vicar for canonical affairs. According to a church bulletin at St. Aloysius Parish, he joined the parish in July as a resident priest, meaning he was living at the parish and assisting with masses, but was not a pastor.

According to the bulletin, Gamez was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Tepeyac in June 2009. Before that, he was an associate pastor and later a parish administrator at Providence of God Parish.

The Archdiocese did not immediately respond to requests for comment.