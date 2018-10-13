CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular Indiana high school teacher accused of letting in a felon with a firearm on school grounds has been allowed to resign.

Dennis Brannock, who’s been an auto shop teacher for 45 years, was facing being fired after not reporting an armed person on school property.

Students and parents rallied behind the teacher and wanted him to keep his job and even set up a Facebook page to show their support.

On Saturday at a board meeting, after some argument, the board approved his resignation by a vote of 3-2 effective November 1. But some commenting on the Facebook page said they will continue to fight for Brannock at the next board meeting on October 15.

The incident happened in September at Lake Central High School in Saint John, Indiana. That’s when Mo Sharawi, as part of the auto shop class, took his car on a test run through a nearby neighborhood.

Soon after, an irate man with a gun followed him back to school, went through the shop doors inside the school, accusing him of driving recklessly around kids.

Students say the man took his gun back to his car, then came back again, yelling at the kids. Students say Brannock became aware of the situation and stepped in.

“He locked the doors, turned off the lights, and sent us to another classroom,” recalled Sharawi.

Brannock failed to report the incident to the principal or to the Saint John Police, who only found out about the incident after a concerned parent called them.

“Mr. Brannock did a great job of handling that. I don’t think he should be in this situation or even be getting in trouble for this,” said high school senior Cory Middleton.

Discussion of Brannock’s resignation begins at the 6:30 mark: