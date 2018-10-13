Chicago (CBS) — A Riverside homeowner’s video doorbell caught a man going through his mailbox in the middle of the night.

Seth Normington said he got a phone alert early Friday morning about the incident. The surveillance video shows a man creeping into view and checking out his mailbox around 4:45 a.m.

“It’s definitely unnerving to see a stranger was up on your front porch,” Normington said.

The man left with nothing but managed to take a little of Normington’s peace of mind.

Police believe the man tried to make off with mail from at least two other homes in the area and want you to take a good look at his image.

The person is described as a man with glasses and facial hair and was wearing a backpack at the time of the incidents.

“I hope they find him,” Normington said. “It’s pretty sad that someone is going door to door looking for things to take.”

Riverside police are encouraging other neighbors to consider the video doorbell option and to contact them if they recognize the man from the video.