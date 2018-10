Chicago (CBS) — A reward is being offered for a pregnant postal worker who has been missing for more than a week.

Kierra Coles was last seen near 81st and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood. Her car was found parked on the block with her cell phone and purse still inside. She is three-months pregnant with her first child.

Last night, her mother posted on Facebook asking for help finding her daughter and offering a $3500 reward.