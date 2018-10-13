CHICAGO (CBS) — Next weekend you’ll have a chance to have a spooky good time while helping a great cause.

Witches Night Out Chicago is held to benefit the FUSioN Project at Navy Pier.

“It is an all-ladies fundraising event. We’re talking to lady businesses, we’re featuring all local businesses and it’s all about women helping women and the proceeds are going to the FUSIoN Project,” said Tajah Mohr, executive director of Witches Night Out who added that the proceeds will go to the FUSIon Project.

Mohr said the organization helps young girls after school with free activities that “creates opportunities for girls to celebrate who they are, to recognize their talents, and to find their voices.”

“It’s all about these middle school girls who are getting mentoring. The mentors are all high school and college-aged girls.”

For more information on next weekend’s Witches Night Out Chicago taking place at Navy Pier, visit the Witches Night Out Chicago site for more details on hours, prices and events.

Enter code WICKED18 for 20% off the ticket price.

You can also check out Witches Night Out on the event’s Facebook page.