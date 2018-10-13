CHICAGO (CBS) — The Women’s March returns to Chicago on Saturday with tens of thousands of people expected to take part in what’s being called the march to the polls.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

Organizers are ramping up their message after the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. They are encouraging people to come out to support the cause to take part in the demonstration and to march to the polls.

Safety will be a priority for the march. Officers have been out with a mobile command unit set up in the downtown area.

Speakers, authors, singers and other performers kicked off the event at a nearby stage. The march is set to start just after noon. The march will travel down Jackson Street from Grant Park to Federal Plaza.

The plan is to have people head to early voting locations after the march to cast their ballots.

“The United States of America is our country,” said marcher Dr. Dilara Sayeed. “And to make this the country we want it to be, fair to all, just to all and inclusive to all, we’re going to have to do this as individuals. So please march to the polls.”

Organizers have set up a location called the voter village and the first time voter experience where people will get a chance to talk to businesses, organizations and political candidates to perhaps help them make their decision come November.