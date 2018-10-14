Chicago (CBS) — The spooktacular fun is underway at the Brookfield Zoo’s annual Boo! at the Zoo event, which has added a third weekend of events this year. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October, guests of all ages can show off their Halloween costumes and enjoy family friendly and creepy fun activities.

Zoo curator Tim Sullivan said the event has been bringing in families for decades.

“It’s amazing because it keeps growing,” Sullivan said. “Halloween has become a very popular event, so for that need, we’re going to throw in a third weekend.”

The event’s sponsor Ferrara Candy Company donated 10,000 pounds of candy. Activities include a corn maze, a haunted hayride and a pumpkin smasher demolishing pumpkins hourly.

Pumpkins will also be given to polar bears, gorillas and other animals around the zoo to play with and eat.

For more information on Boo! at the Zoo’s hours and schedule of activities, visit the Brookfield Zoo’s website.