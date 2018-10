CHICAGO (CBS) — UIC students and recent grads will get help finding a job at the ‘Suit Up’ event.

The JC Penney at the North Riverside Mall will have faculty, staff and alumni from the University of Illinois at Chicago will be there to offer help in job interviewing processes.

JC Penney associates will help in choosing career clothing.

The event runs Sunday from 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. Students and alumni who did not sign up in advance can still attend. They have to check-in at the store.