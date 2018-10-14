CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lyric Opera of Chicago will resume full operations following the ratification of a new contract for orchestra musicians.

Members of the opera’s orchestra voted on the contract Sunday afternoon after a tentative agreement was reached on Saturday with Lyric Opera management.

The musicians, represented by the Chicago Federation of Musicians, went on strike Tuesday. During the strike, all Lyric Opera performances were cancelled.

The new contract now guarantees musicians a 5.6% increase in weekly salary over the 3-year contract term, according to a statement from the Lyric Opera musicians. An additional five weeks will also be added to the opera’s 22-week “Ring” performance season. Additionally, Lyric management also agreed to reduce the orchestra size to four musicians instead of five, beginning in the 2019-20 season. The contract also calls for the spring musical for have a guaranteed 37 members employed for the orchestra with a 6.6% increase in salary for the musicals. Health care benefits will be maintained.

“These agreements will protect the artistic brilliance on our stage while also helping to ensure Lyric’s long-term financial security and its future success as one of the world’s great opera companies,” Lyric Opera management said in a statement.

Performances of the opera’s production of “La Bohème” will resume Wednesday night.