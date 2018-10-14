CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot during a robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The victim was walking in an alley in the 5000 block of South Wood at approximately 8:11 p.m. when a sedan pulled up and fired shots, striking him in the stomach and thigh.

An unknown offender fled the scene with the victim’s backpack, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.