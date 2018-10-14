Chicago (CBS) — A Blue Island man has been charged with fatally shooting another man Thursday night in Robbins.

Rodney Knockum, 60, shot Eddie Appleton, 42, of Robbins, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call of an unresponsive victim at a shooting scene around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Appleton was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Before the shooting occurred, Knockum allegedly was looking for Appleton armed with a handgun and stated Appleton had burglarized his truck.

Knockum has been charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Sunday at the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building.