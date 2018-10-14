File photo of crime scene tape. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) File photo of crime scene tape. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police say just after 11 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of North Long Avenue where they discovered the boy lying on the ground outside of an alley with a gunshot wound to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no witnesses, and no one is in custody, according to police. Area North detectives are investigating.