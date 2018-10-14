CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police say just after 11 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of North Long Avenue where they discovered the boy lying on the ground outside of an alley with a gunshot wound to his face.

The teen, identified as Anton Shaw, He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no witnesses, and no one is in custody, according to police. Area North detectives are investigating.