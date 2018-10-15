CHICAGO (CBS) — A Barrington man has been charged with robbing a bank in northwest suburban Carpentersville. The FBI said the suspect was caught trying to make a wire transfer of the stolen money at another bank, where serial numbers from several bills were linked to the robbery.

Eric M. Dill has been charged with one count of bank robbery.

According to the FBI, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man wearing a Chicago Bears cap, a gray hoodie, and glasses walked into the BMO Harris Bank branch in Carpentersville, carrying a large tan bag across his body.

Carpentersville Bank Robbery 1 Surveillance image of a man who robbed a BMO Harris Bank in Carpentersville, Illinois, on Oct. 10, 2018. (Credit: FBI)

Carpentersville Bank Robbery 2 Surveillance image of a man who robbed a BMO Harris Bank in Carpentersville, Illinois, on Oct. 10, 2018. (Credit: FBI)

Carpentersville Bank Robbery 3 Surveillance image of a man who robbed a BMO Harris Bank in Carpentersville, Illinois, on Oct. 10, 2018. (Credit: FBI)

The man handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller handed over approximately $3,774 in cash, including ten $50 bait bills, meaning the bank had kept their serial numbers on file.

Later that afternoon, a man walked into the Barrington Bank & Trust in Barrington, and tried to set up a wire transfer for $4,000 in cash, according to the FBI. Among the cash he gave to the bank were then ten $50 bait bills from the BMO Harris Bank robbery.

Dill was arrested, and the teller from the BMO Harris Bank identified him as the robber from a photo array.

According to the FBI, Dill allowed agents to search his home, garage, and vehicle. The FBI found a hoodie and a Chicago Bears cap matching those from the robbery in Dill’s home, and a tan bag from the robbery in his garage.

Court information for Dill was not immediately available.