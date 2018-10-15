  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:armed robbery, Chicago, Christian Dior, Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three suspects have been charged in relation to a robbery last week at the Christian Dior store at 931 N. Rush St.

Lawrence Hall, 20, and Tishawn Holliday, 20, were charged with felony theft valuing between $10,000 and $100,000 and Tia Jennings, 19, was charged with felony armed robbery.

lawrence hall tishawn holliday and tia jennings Three People Charged In Gold Coast Christian Dior Robbery

Lawrence Hall (left) and Tishawn Holliday (center) are charged with felony theft, and Tia Jennings (right) is charged with felony armed robbery. (Credit: Chicago Police)

The robbery occurred Oct. 8 around 1:30 p.m., police said, when four women stole about 10 purses from the Gold Coast boutique and got into a vehicle with two male occupants.

The suspects were placed into custody Thursday on the 400 block of West Roosevelt after detectives discovered stolen items being sold online. Hall, Holliday and Jennings have all appeared in bond court, police said.