CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with the armed robbery of a Dunkin’ Donuts in the River North neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

Raul Tijerina, 32, and Joshua Santana, 27, were charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police say the pair entered a Dunkin’ Donuts in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 2:36 a.m. Sunday wearing masks. Tijerina and Santana then allegedly battered employees with their fists and a pistol and fled with the cash register.

Employees flagged down police officers, who placed the alleged offenders in custody and recovered a handgun and the stolen funds.

Tijerina is a convicted felon on parole for aggravated battery with a firearm, police said. Both offenders are scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.