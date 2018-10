CHICAGO (CBS)–A freeze warning has been issued tonight across the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service says temperatures could dip into the 20’s and 30’s overnight.

The frigid temps come a week after Chicago saw a near record-breaking heatwave with highs in the 80’s.

Some towns in north central Illinois had traces of snow Monday.