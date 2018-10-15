CHICAGO (CBS)–A GoFundMe page for Jason Van Dyke’s wife and daughters is growing quickly, with nearly $32,000 donated between Friday and Monday.

The page, set up by Van Dyke’s attorneys, had reached $49,315 as of Monday evening.

The page describes the “devastating impact of the trial on the community and law enforcement around the world.”

It goes on to read, “This verdict has impacted Jason’s wife and two daughters more than words can describe. Amongst the multitude of struggles she has already faced in the past four years, Jason’s wife Tiffany Van Dyke is now left to raise their two children on her own.”

The plea–for $100,000–concludes with: “Thank you in advance for your support and please continue to pray for the entire Van Dyke family as they try to come to grips with this devastating loss and adjust to their life that has been unfortunately changed forever.”

As of Friday night–five days into the campaign–204 people had collectively donated $17,339.