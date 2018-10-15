CHICAGO (CBS) — An 88-year-old woman is dead, a 39-year-old woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound, and a 19-year-old man is in custody, after a standoff in the Park Manor neighborhood early Monday.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a home near 71st and Prairie, where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the face, police said.

The woman told officers a man inside the building, believed to be her nephew, started shooting, and then barricaded himself on the second floor. The 39-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where she was in serious but stable condition.

#ChicagoPolice SWAT has an adult male in custody after a 4 hour standoff at a residence in the 7000 Blk. S. Prairie. Two females inside the residence were found shot – 89 yo female was deceased on scene & 39 yo female is in serious condition at area hospital. pic.twitter.com/paNntHJKNk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 15, 2018

A 19-year-old man had barricaded himself in the home, according to Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Malinowski.

Detectives and a SWAT team were called in to negotiate with the man, and the standoff ended after about four hours, police said.

After the standoff was over, officers discovered the body of an 88-year-old woman who had been shot. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Valoria E. Taylor. She would have turned 89 on Oct. 28.

The medical examiner identified the woman shot and killed this morning in the Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood as 88 year old Valoria Taylor. She would have celebrated her 89th birthday in two weeks. A family friend shared this picture with me. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/L0aicC8vGU — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) October 15, 2018

The 19-year-old man was taken into custody. A family friend said the 19-year-old is mentally ill. He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital for evaluation. A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Malinowski.

Police have said the incident appeared to be a domestic situation. The suspect and victims are related. No charges had been filed as of 8 a.m.