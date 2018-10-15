CHICAGO (CBS) — An 89-year-old woman is dead, a 39-year-old woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound, and a 19-year-old man is in custody, after a standoff in the Park Manor neighborhood early Monday.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a home near 71st and Prairie, where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the face, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where she was in serious condition.

A 19-year-old man had barricaded himself in the home, according to Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Malinowski.

Detectives and a SWAT team were called in to negotiate with the man, and the standoff ended after about four hours, police said.

#ChicagoPolice SWAT has an adult male in custody after a 4 hour standoff at a residence in the 7000 Blk. S. Prairie. Two females inside the residence were found shot – 89 yo female was deceased on scene & 39 yo female is in serious condition at area hospital. pic.twitter.com/paNntHJKNk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 15, 2018

After the standoff was over, officers discovered the body of an 89-year-old woman who had been shot.

The 19-year-old man was taken into custody, and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital. A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Malinowski.

Police have said the incident appeared to be a domestic situation. The suspect and victims are related. No charges had been filed as of 8 a.m.