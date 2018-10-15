CHICAGO (CBS) — An 89-year-old woman is dead, a 39-year-old woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound, and a 19-year-old man is in custody, after a standoff in the Park Manor neighborhood early Monday.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a home near 71st and Prairie, where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the face, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where she was in serious condition.
A 19-year-old man had barricaded himself in the home, according to Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Malinowski.
Detectives and a SWAT team were called in to negotiate with the man, and the standoff ended after about four hours, police said.
After the standoff was over, officers discovered the body of an 89-year-old woman who had been shot.
The 19-year-old man was taken into custody, and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital. A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Malinowski.
Police have said the incident appeared to be a domestic situation. The suspect and victims are related. No charges had been filed as of 8 a.m.