CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are warning the community about a string of armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

On October 8, three robberies were reported between 8:35 and 10:25 p.m. on the 1300 and 1500 blocks of North Kostner Avenue.

The suspect is described as white or hispanic man between 19 and 25-years-old. He is about 5’6 and weighs approximately 140 pounds.