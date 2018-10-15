CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old woman has been charged with murder, after allegedly running over her long-term boyfriend with her car in north suburban Waukegan on Friday.

Alfie Abston was being held in Lake County Jail on $3 million bail, charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to jail records.

Waukegan police officers were called to the intersection of Washington and Genesee streets around 5:30 a.m. Friday, for reports of a man lying on the street.

The victim, 41-year-old Mark Bernard, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives determined Bernard had been involved in an argument with Abston, who allegedly struck Bernard with her vehicle, according to police. Abston fled the scene, but was arrested around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators also recovered her vehicle.

Police said the two had been involved in a long-term relationship.

Abston was due to return to court on Nov. 1.