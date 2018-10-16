CHICAGO (CBS) — A longtime Chicago eatery is being celebrated by the city and its fans for being a “cherished institution” known for its dipped (and dry) beef sandwiches.

Al’s Italian Beef opened as a small neighborhood beef stand in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood in 1938 and the sandwich itself was said to be the idea of Al Ferrari and Chris Pacelli, Sr.

This week, Al’s Italian Beef will be honored with an 80th anniversary resolution by Chicago’s City Council with celebrations set for later this week.

On Wednesday October 17, there will be a private event with friends, family and longtime fans of the Chicago-famous beef sandwich. In the works is an Italian Beef Museum to showcase the history of Al’s that’ll include photographs, interviews and best wishes from fans in Chicago and around the world.

According to the eatery’s website “the family sold the delicious sandwiches at a neighborhood food stand and delivered them to local businesses until they opened their current location on West Taylor Street in Chicago. It was at this storefront where they added other items to the menu, including Italian sausage, Chicago hot dogs and homemade hand-cut French fries. Taylor Street remains as one of Chicago’s truly iconic food destinations.”

It will officially be declared “Al’s Beef Day” throughout the Chicago-area on Thursday October 18. That’s when from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. all locations will be selling their regular sized Italian beef sandwiches for 80 cents.