CHICAGO (AP) — The recommendation by Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to fire two officers who shot at a stolen car in 2016 has been submitted to the board that will make the final decision.

Johnson recommended months ago that Officers Michael Coughlin Jr. and Jose Torres be fired but the submission of written charges to the Chicago Police Board sets in motion the formal hearing process.

The chase and fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Paul O’Neal by another officer is a significant event in large part because video of the chase — the shooting itself was not captured by video — was the first to be released under a policy that calls for such material to be made public.

The city implemented the policy after a judge ordered the release of video of the fatal police shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

