EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is speaking at Northwestern University about the relationship between Mexico and the U.S.

Fox is scheduled to appear on the Evanston campus Tuesday for a speech and question-and-answer session. According to the university, the event is set to start at 5:00 p.m. at Cahn Auditorium, located at 600 Emerson Street.

It’s free and open to the public, though tickets are required and may be obtained online.

Fox is schedule to deliver the 29th annual Richard W. Leopold lecture. Associate professor of history in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences Geraldo Cadava will moderate a question and answer session after the lecture.

Fox was president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006.

He’s been a critic of President Donald Trump and his efforts to build a wall on the border of Mexico and the U.S.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.