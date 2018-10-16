CHICAGO (CBS)–A 1,510 pound pumpkin grown by an Illinois pumpkin enthusiast has won the blue ribbon for the largest pumpkin in the state.

Wheaton resident Joe Adkins said he grew the giant gourd in his backyard.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into getting a pumpkin this size,” Adkins said.

The growing process starts in the spring when he starts heating the soil in his backyard with underground coils.

Growing the biggest pumpkin in Illinois takes time, patience and cash. He pays up to $500 for the seeds, and sometimes they don’t deliver.

“It’s a bit of a risk–it’s slightly a gamble to pay $500 for a pumpkin seed and it might not even sprout,” he said.