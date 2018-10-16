CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has announced a $25,000 reward for information that helps locate Kierra Coles, a pregnant letter carrier who has been missing for nearly two weeks. Coles, 26, was last seen on the night of Oct. 2, near 81st and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood, according to her family. She is three months pregnant with her first child.

Her family said they found her car parked on her block, with her cell phone and purse still inside.

She is a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. Coles has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and “Lucky Libra” on her back.

Anyone with information on Coles’ whereabouts should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274, or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.