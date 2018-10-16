CHICAGO (CBS)–A 35-year-old Chicago man was killed in a car accident on I-55 near the Kedzie Avenue ramp early Tuesday morning, Illinois police said.

Michael Jones of the 2900 block of West Lake Street was a passenger in a 1994 Saturn that stopped in the far right traffic lane when it was rear-ended by a semi-trailer around 3:30 a.m., police said.

The driver and Jones were both extricated from the vehicle, police said. Jones and the driver of the Saturn were both taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where Jones was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver was in critical condition, according to police.

The truck driver declined medical attention.

All lanes of the highway were open by 9 a.m., police said.