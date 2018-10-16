CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra Police arrested a man Saturday in possession of several loaded weapons aboard a Chicago-bound train from Joliet, a police bulletin shows.

Michael Garafalo, 55, was armed with a pellet rifle in a case and a loaded pistol and two loaded handguns in his waistband, according to police. He was also allegedly armed with 454 rounds of ammunition and 12 magazines in a backpack.

Garafalo was charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of weapon and possession of ammunition and was transported to Will County for processing.