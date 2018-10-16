MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Amber Alert remains active Tuesday for Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl missing from a home in western Wisconsin, where her parents were found dead. Officials are searching for 13-year-old Closs, of Barron, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Authorities in Wisconsin believe she is in danger and have been looking for her since a 911 call early Monday morning. It’s not known who made the call.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the girl’s parents — James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46 — were found dead in their home, just off of Highway 8, west of Barron. Officials say gunshots were involved, but didn’t describe the situation further.

Authorities believe Closs was in the home when her parents were killed. She was last seen Sunday afternoon at a family gathering she attended.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.

On Tuesday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference.

Watch the Tuesday morning press conference.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said someone in the community may have knowledge about the crime and may not realize it.

“Individuals who commit acts of violence may display changes in their behavior and individuals around that person may observe those changes. They will recognize the changes and even question the individual about it, but may not realize those changes are the person’s involvement in a crime,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says a person involved in a crime may miss work or other commitments, may leave town or change their appearance.

“Every second counts in this case,” Fitzgerald said. “When a child like Jayme is missing, we ask you to observe this behavior and report it to us.”

In the meantime, Fitzgerald says all tips are being looked into.

“We have every resource that is available across the country working this case,” Fitzgerald said. “Our No. 1 goal is to bring Jayme home.”

Fitzgerald says he hasn’t seen a case like this.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in rural western Wisconsin. We just don’t see this,” Fitzgerald said.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy reports for cause of death of the two deceased.

The Barron Area School District says it will have increased police presence at all of its buildings Tuesday, as a precaution.

Police in Florida have reported a possible sighting of Closs in Miami Monday afternoon. Someone reported seeing her at a gas station, in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed men. Fitzgerald says authorities are actively researching that tip.

Closs is described as standing is 5-feet-tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair. Fitzgerald said Closs is described as sweet, shy and likes dancing and sports.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106. The tip line is 1-855-744-3879.

Another update is expected Tuesday afternoon.