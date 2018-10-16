CHICAGO (CBS) — The office that reviews Chicago police-involved shootings released a video on Tuesday showing an off-duty Chicago police sergeant shooting an unarmed teenager last year.

Sgt. Khalil Muhammad was off-duty when he shot Ricardo Hayes in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. Hayes, who is African-American and developmentally disabled, had a history of sneaking out of his home, according to a detailed account of the incident published by The Intercept.

The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability (COPA) made the video public. Hayes has filed a lawsuit against the city and Muhammad.

At 5:06 a.m., on Aug. 13, 2017, the officer shot the then 18-year-old in his arm during after a police said was “confrontation” in the 10900 block of South Hermosa. Hayes was treated for his injuries at a hospital.

In the third-party video, Hayes is seen running to the left of the screen. He stops as a vehicle pulls up, and moments later shots are heard.

At the time of the shooting, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the officer first spotted the man “acting suspiciously” in the 10000 block of South Wood. When the officer began to question the man, the man became elusive.

Johnson acknowledged he did not have all the information, and he simply told reporters the incident “escalated in some way,” prompting the officer to shoot the man. “We still have many unanswered questions,” Johnson said.

According to the Intercept, Muhammad spotted Hayes and began chasing him. Hayes became frightened and continued to run away. Hayes eventually stopped and Muhammad shot him while sitting inside his pickup truck.