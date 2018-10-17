CHICAGO (CBS)–It’s an uncommon sight on the streets of Chicago: a diagonal crosswalk at State and Jackson in the Chicago Loop takes pedestrians across all four directions of traffic.

Chicago’s sole diagonal crosswalk was built five years ago as a pilot program the City of Chicago launched. The Chicago Department of Transportation said State and Jackson was chosen as the pilot location because of the heavy foot traffic the area gets–about twice as many people cross the intersection compared to vehicles, CDOT said.

While there are many other intersections in the city that see heavy pedestrian traffic, no other diagonal crosswalks have come to fruition since 2013.

The unique intersection begs the question: have people even noticed it?

Depaul transportation expert Joe Sweet works at the intersection and says diagonal crossings are safer–if people actually use them.

“When you only have one intersection, it doesn’t get that buzz,” Sweet said.

