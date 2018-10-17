CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 20 people were injured when a CTA bus hit a traffic light pole Wednesday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said the bus hit a pole at the intersection of 71st and Cottage Grove around 6:20 a.m.
Fire Department officials said 21 people were taken to hospitals in good condition. Five other people on the bus declined medical treatment.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Two CTA bus routes — #4-Cottage Grove and #71-71st/South Shore — were temporarily detoured after the crash, but resumed normal service by about 7:45 a.m.