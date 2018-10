CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois physician who pleaded guilty last year to charges of illegally dispensing opioids and other prescription medications in exchange for money or sex has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago says that Dr. Constantino Perales of the LaSalle County community of Peru was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve.

The 67-year-old Perales admitted he had illegally prescribed oxycodone and Xanax to a patient whom he knew would sell the pills on the black market and then shared the profits with him.

Parales also admitted he illegally dispensed opioids and other controlled substances to three patients he knew were addicted to the drugs in exchange for sex.

