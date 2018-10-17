(CBS) — Investigators ramped up the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs Tuesday, deploying canines and releasing new photos of the teen, whose parents were found dead in the family’s Wisconsin home. Relatives of Jayme told CBS News the front door to the house was shot in. Jayme has been missing since sheriff’s deputies discovered her parents’ bodies Monday morning.

Investigators pleaded with the public to come forward with tips.

“We’re over 200 tips, which is a great source, but we need those tips to come in,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

Police received a mostly inaudible 911 call from the Closs family home around 1 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found parents James and Denise Closs dead inside and Jayme gone. The sheriff told CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz that they’ve identified whose cell phone the 911 call came from.



“I’m not able to comment on whose phone that is as part of the investigation,” Fitzgerald said.

Family members said Jayme was last seen Sunday afternoon at a birthday party, and nothing seemed wrong.



Miami police said Monday they received a tip Jayme may have been spotted at a gas station riding in a black SUV, seen in a surveillance video. But Wisconsin investigators quickly dismissed that lead.



“We have no credible information that that was a credible tip,” Fitzgerald said.

Diane Tremblay is the superintendent of Jayme’s school district.

“She is a runner on our cross country team and a wonderful addition to our Barron area school district family,” Tremblay said. She described Jayme as a sweet, quiet girl who is a loyal friend.

“A teacher just recently shared this with me about Jayme. Jayme wrote down on one of her assignments in response to the question, ‘What would you do if you were given a million dollars?’ She said, ‘Feed the hungry and give the rest to the poor,'” Tremblay said.

“Everyone is feeling very helpless right now,” family friend Melissa Salmonson said. People in the small, tight-knit community are rattled. They gathered Tuesday night at a vigil to pray for Jayme’s safe return.

“It makes you hug your kids. It makes you nervous,” community member Bethany Stevens said. “It’s just unsettling.”

Investigators said they do not believe Jayme is a suspect in her parents’ deaths. A gun was involved in the killings, but the sheriff will not say how Jayme’s parents died or if a gun has been found. Autopsies are expected to be conducted Wednesday.