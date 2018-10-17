HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A trial for a man charged in a pipe bomb explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana has been pushed back until June.

A final pretrial hearing for 46-year-old Eric Krieg is set for May 17, followed by a June 3 jury trial. The delay from a previously scheduled November trial was sought to give his lawyer more time to prepare.

The Munster man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of knowing possession of a destructive device and transporting explosive materials.

Federal prosecutors allege that Krieg mailed a package at the East Chicago post office that exploded September 6, injuring a postal worker, and also mailed a threatening letter to another individual on Sept. 29, 2017.

Krieg has been in federal custody since his arrest in October 2017.

