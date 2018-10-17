Menu
Campaign Staffers Sue Pritzker, Claiming Discrimination
Less than three weeks before the November election, several current and former campaign workers have filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker, calling his campaign a “cesspool of racial discrimination and harassment.” CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports.
Robber Shot And Killed In Home Invasion; Accomplice Charged With Murder
An Evanston man has been charged with murder, after an alleged accomplice was shot and killed Tuesday during a home invasion and robbery attempt in far north suburban Lindenhurst.
PAWS Chicago Rescues 35 Homeless Animals After Hurricane Michael In Florida
A group of PAWS Chicago volunteers returned from Florida on Wednesday, after rescuing 11 dogs and 24 cats, to help shelters in Florida’s panhandle save animals left homeless by Hurricane Michael.
Pritzker Campaign Workers File Lawsuit, Claiming 'Cesspool Of Racial Discrimination'
The lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday claims the campaign “herded” African-American and Latino campaign workers into minority neighborhoods.
Doctor Who Dispensed Drugs For Sex Sentenced To Prison
The doctor admitted he had illegally prescribed oxycodone and Xanax to a patient whom he knew would sell the pills on the black market and then shared the profits with him.
Trial In Post Office Pipe Bomb Explosion Reset For June
The delay from a previously scheduled November trial was sought to give his lawyer more time to prepare.
Chilly CTA Riders Might Have To Wait For Heaters To Turn On, But Press The Button Anyway
Despite temperatures dropping into the 30s for each of the past four nights, CTA officials don’t plan on turning on heaters at train stations for another couple weeks, meaning commuters could face some very chilly commutes until November.
Frost Warning Issued Until Tuesday Morning
A freeze warning has been issued tonight across the Chicago area.
PAWS Chicago Volunteers Travel To Florida To Rescue Pets Stranded By Hurricane Michael
A group of volunteers from a Chicago animal shelter is heading to Florida to rescue homeless dogs and cats after Hurricane Michael caused devastating damage.
Citak: Championship Series' Have Been Fun To Watch
We're halfway through the NL and AL Championship Series, and boy do we have some excitement on our hands!
Top DFS Picks Week 7: With Ridley, Sanu Hobbled, Start Jones Against Giants
The Falcons face the Giants this week and Matt Ryan will be down at least one weapon (DeVonta Freeman), maybe more. Jones could have a huge day.
Bruce Arians: Gus Bradley Has Chargers Defense Rolling
NFL on CBS analyst weighs in on the Chargers three-game winning streak, playing in London and the other big games of the week.
Ditching The Poms, Hitting The Weight Room: Tessa Kucharski's Commitment To Boys' High School Football
"She's out here every practice. She doesn't skip for anything. She's just other teammate to us."
Malcolm Jenkins: 'Darnold Checks All The Boxes You Want From A Rookie'
The Eagles safety and guest analyst on Inside The NFL weighs in on the play of the Jets rookie quarterback this season.
After Loss Nagy, Bears Deal With Big Dose Of Adversity
"We need to have better ball security and try to win those turnover margins."
What Does $2,300 Rent Get You In Chicago, Today?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?
Open House Chicago: Five (Of Many) Cool Things To Visit
Open House Chicago is this weekend, providing behind the scenes access to 250 sites over two days.
Best Things To Do In The Chicago Area, October 12 to October 14
Fall weather has descended upon Chicago, along with many fun weekend activities. Here are our top picks of things to do in the Chicago area Friday through Sunday, October 12 to 14.
Four Cool New Bars To Check Out In Chicago
Looking for the Chicago bar of your dreams? We've found a lineup of new spots worth checking out.
Chicago's New Spots For Pizza
Looking for a new place to score pizza in Chicago? These eateries will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest spots to check out the next time you're in the mood for some pizza.
Best Things To Do In Chicago: October 5 to October 7, 2018
Chicago offers many fun activities in October, from festivals to the Chicago Marathon. Here are our top picks for the weekend of October 6 and 7.
Fall Into Great Travel Deals This Season
Now that summer is officially over and fall has begun, you may be thinking about a quick vacation before the bustle of the holiday season takes over.
10 Great Places For Combining Work And Play
Chicago makes the list for the chance to checkout world-class art in the city's museums, its famed food offerings and notable outdoor activities.
Sexually Frustrated Dolphin's Behavior Prompts Swimming Ban At French Beaches
A seaside town in northwest France has imposed a swimming and diving ban at its beaches out of fear of a lonely dolphin in heat that's been apparently making passes at locals and tourists.
Prepare To Care
October 17, 2018 at 11:44 am
A Resource Guide for Families
to help make the job of family caregiving more manageable.