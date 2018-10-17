CHICAGO (CBS)–Charges have been filed against two men who allegedly shot at two Will County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night while they attempted to serve a search warrant at a house in Joliet.

Steven Johnson, 62, was charged with five counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The other man involved in the shooting, Kevin Waddell, 42, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree, murder, four counts of aggravated battery, three counts of armed violence, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Last night around 8:30 p.m., the two deputies, part of the Will County Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Suppression Unit, were shot after they struck a rear door of a residence with a battering ram.

One of the deputies was shot in his bulletproof vest, and another suffered a graze wound to his forearm.

Johnson and Waddell tried to flee, but were arrested after running out of the home, police said.

The deputies were both treated and released at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

A judge on Wednesday set bond at $20 million each.