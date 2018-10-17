Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you’ve got a budget of $2,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

801 S. Financial Place (Loop)

To start things off, check out this studio apartment that’s located at 801 S. Financial Place. It’s listed for $2,300/month.

In the unit, you’ll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a business center, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, on-site management, outdoor space, a residents lounge, a roof deck, secured entry, additional storage space and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

155 N. Harbor Drive, #707 (New Eastside)

Located at 155 N. Harbor Drive, #707, here’s a one-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that’s also listed for $2,300/month.

Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, air conditioning, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

400 S. Green St., #312 (University Village – Little Italy)

Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 S. Green St., #312.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and a ceiling fan. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

560 W. Brompton Ave., #45511 (Lake View East)

Next, there’s this studio apartment over at 560 W. Brompton Ave., #45511. It’s listed for $2,300/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

2150 N. Lincoln Park West, #1212 (Lincoln Park)

Finally, here’s an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2150 N. Lincoln Park West, #1212, that’s going for $2,300/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and a door person. The apartment comes with high ceilings, a dishwasher, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

