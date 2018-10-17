CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Will County Sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday night, while attempting to serve a search warrant at a house in Joliet. The deputies were not seriously injured, and two suspects were arrested.

The deputies were executing a search warrant at a house near 2nd and Richards around 8:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputies knocked on the door and announced who they were, someone inside fired several shots through the door.

One of the deputies was shot in his bulletproof vest, and another suffered a graze wound to his forearm.

Two suspects inside the home tried to flee the scene, but were arrested after running out of the home.

The deputies were treated and released at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Charges were pending against the two suspects.