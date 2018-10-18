CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old girl who had been kidnapped when a man fled a traffic stop, after the girl’s mother got out of the car.

Illinois State Police confirm the child has been found in Chicago but the car and the male driver are still on the run. It was not immediately known where in the city the child was located.

Troopers pulled a silver Chevy Malibu over around 10:40 a.m. on Interstate 90, and a male passenger refused to get out. That man jumped in the driver’s seat and fled the scene while the female driver’s daughter, Kylee Jones, was still in the car.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert, but the alert was canceled around 2:20 p.m., stating the girl had been found.

Police said the girl’s mother had picked the man up earlier in the day, and they were headed to Madison, Wisconsin. She identified the man she was with only as “Boopa,” age 32.

Details on how, where, and when the girl was found were not immediately available. The suspect and the car have not yet been located.