CHICAGO (CBS) — Looking for a community that’ll give you lots of treats for your Halloween tricks?

The Chicago suburbs of Aurora, Elgin and Joliet are listed as go-to places to get a good amount of candy without having to walk from neighborhood to neighborhood according to a recent survey.

The financial advisor site SmartAsset compiled a list of top ten communities where everything from safety to the pieces of candy a kid can expect to get for dressing up and going door-to-door.

According to SmartAsset “trick-or-treating is a high-reward, low-risk undertaking. That’s why people in the U.S. are particularly spirited about grabbing their pillow cases and hitting the streets.”

“Illinois has three cities in our top 10. In fact, the whole Midwest around Illinois is pretty good when it comes to trick-or-treating. The region takes six of the top 10 trick-or-treating cities according to our data.”

The company analyzed data from 258 U.S. cities to establish the rankings.

Factors including single-family housing density, percentage of residents aged 14 and younger, median home value, violent crime rate and even temperature were used in determining the best places to get the best bang for your Halloween buck.

Aurora is the leading Illinois city landing at number four on the trick-or-treat list. The reason? It has one of the highest densities of single-family homes. That means less walking to hit the next candy stop.

Regular trick-or-treating starts at 4:00 and ends around 7:00 at night. At the Aurora City Hall, activities begin at 3:00. The city of Aurora has a list of dos and don’ts for trick-or-treating on its Facebook page.

City number seven on this list is northwest suburban Elgin. It’s listed as the second-safest city in the top 10 list.

At number nine is Joliet and low crime is again listed as one of the best reasons kids can trick-or-treat in a safe environment. Also, about a quarter of Joliet’s residents are under the age of 15. That means homeowners are getting a lot of candy for a lot of kids.

Want to go out-of-state but don’t want to travel too far? Racine makes the list at number eight. But you made need a plane ticket to go to the number one city for trick-or treating.

That would be Orem, Utah. It tops the list with the largest percentage of children, one of the safest places for kids and an average temperature of 60 degrees.