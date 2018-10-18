CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and two others were injured early Thursday, when a motorcycle collided with a car in south suburban Burnham.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near 140th and Torrence. Burnham Fire Chief Andrew Horberg said two people riding a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Kendall King, 21, was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Hammond, according to the Lake County Coroner’s office.

The other two victims’ conditions were not immediately available.

Illinois State Police were helping investigate the cause of the crash.