CHICAGO (CBS)–A North Riverside man was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI after police saw his car stopped in the middle of the road–with only three tires.

Police said Raymond Schroeder, 42, was driving a car that had one missing tire. The rim had been shattered, according to police. Schroeder allegedly explained to police that he was stopped in the middle of the road because he had run out of gas.

Schroeder allegedly told police he was taking the anti-anxiety prescription drug Xanax and had been drinking on the medication before he drove this morning. He refused a breathalyzer at the police station.

He was was charged with improper parking on a roadway, no vehicle insurance, driving with an unsafe tire, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs and a third charge of driving under the influence.