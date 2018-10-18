CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot early Thursday outside a church in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.

Police said a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were walking near 95th and Bennett around 2:30 a.m., when a gunman walked up from behind and shot both of them.

The victims were taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where they both were in serious but stable condition. The man had been shot three times in the stomach and arm, and the woman had been shot in the back.

Police found evidence outside a church near where the victims were shot. Officers also taped off a gas station across the street.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

Area South detectives were investigating.